Phoenix, AZ
Ventura Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Ventura Vista

18660 N Cave Creek Rd · (925) 526-7339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Off First Full Month!* Our leasing office is closed to the public at this time, but we're available virtually via phone & email. Schedule a self-guided tour or view virtual tours on our website!
Location

18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 361 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,660

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventura Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Located on Cave Creek and Union Hills in North Phoenix, Ventura Vista Apartment Homes are sure to impress you. From the moment you enter our community, you'll feel the comfort that make our residents happy to call our community home. Newly renovated amenities, beautifully kept grounds, and a dedicated staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature private balconies and patios, fully equipped kitchens and in-home washers and dryers.

As a resident, you’ll be able to take advantage of community amenities including our resort-inspired pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and a brand new resident clubhouse. Convenient to shopping and dining, award-winning schools, local museums and parks, and more, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. Don’t miss out on living here—schedule a tour online today to find your next apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventura Vista have any available units?
Ventura Vista has 14 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventura Vista have?
Some of Ventura Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventura Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Ventura Vista is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Full Month!* Our leasing office is closed to the public at this time, but we're available virtually via phone & email. Schedule a self-guided tour or view virtual tours on our website!
Is Ventura Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventura Vista is pet friendly.
Does Ventura Vista offer parking?
Yes, Ventura Vista offers parking.
Does Ventura Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventura Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventura Vista have a pool?
Yes, Ventura Vista has a pool.
Does Ventura Vista have accessible units?
No, Ventura Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Ventura Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventura Vista has units with dishwashers.
