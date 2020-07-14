Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room cc payments e-payments online portal

Located on Cave Creek and Union Hills in North Phoenix, Ventura Vista Apartment Homes are sure to impress you. From the moment you enter our community, you'll feel the comfort that make our residents happy to call our community home. Newly renovated amenities, beautifully kept grounds, and a dedicated staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature private balconies and patios, fully equipped kitchens and in-home washers and dryers.



As a resident, you’ll be able to take advantage of community amenities including our resort-inspired pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and a brand new resident clubhouse. Convenient to shopping and dining, award-winning schools, local museums and parks, and more, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. Don’t miss out on living here—schedule a tour online today to find your next apartment home.