Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3938 West Carter Road
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

3938 West Carter Road

3938 West Carter Road · No Longer Available
Location

3938 West Carter Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELL MAINTANED HOME WITH CURB APPEAL! 3 BEDS/2.5 BATH, WITH NICE OPEN FLOORPLAN.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 West Carter Road have any available units?
3938 West Carter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3938 West Carter Road currently offering any rent specials?
3938 West Carter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 West Carter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3938 West Carter Road is pet friendly.
Does 3938 West Carter Road offer parking?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not offer parking.
Does 3938 West Carter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 West Carter Road have a pool?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not have a pool.
Does 3938 West Carter Road have accessible units?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 West Carter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3938 West Carter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3938 West Carter Road does not have units with air conditioning.
