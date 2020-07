Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park golf room internet access

Located in the North Phoenix neighborhood of Phoenix, AZ, Heritage at Deer Valley benefits from this exceptional location being adjacent to numerous major transportation avenues, and the Deer Valley Towne Center, which provides convenient access to employment corridors and the numerous amenities and attractions that metropolitan Phoenix has to offer. Priderock's commitment to superior service, makes Heritage at Deer Valley the clear choice for your next home. Each of Heritage at Deer Valley's one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature a wide range of amenities including walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer, built-in computer niches, and fully equipped modern kitchens (features vary per apartment home). Yet, with two fitness centers, two sand volleyball courts, a 6-hole putting green, and three resort-style swimming pools, and two shaded playground areas Heritage at Deer Valley supports an active and social lifestyle. Call and schedule your personalized tour today!