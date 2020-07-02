Del Mar Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include but not limited to: Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Presa Canario,German Shepard,Husky,Malamute,Doberman,Chow Chow,St. Bernard,Great Dane,Akita,,Staffordshire Terrier,American Bull Dog,Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per Unit, Guest Parking, Detached Garage: $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.