Phoenix, AZ
Del Mar Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Del Mar Apartments

8550 W McDowell Rd · (603) 276-3088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 261 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 137 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Mar Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
media room
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. We are located in beautiful Phoenix, Arizona near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer. Every convenience is just right outside your front door.

Our apartment homes feature one, two, and three bedroom designer floor plans to accommodate your every need. Standard amenities include an all-electric kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-home washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, and extra storage. You’ll love the view from your personal balcony or patio. We love pets as much as you do so bring them along.

Del Mar Apartments is designed with your comfort in mind. Relax by our shimmering swimming pool and spa or stay in shape at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Our picnic area with barbecue, clubhouse, business center, and nearby public parks provide the little extras that you deserve. If convenience and location are important factors in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include but not limited to: Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Presa Canario,German Shepard,Husky,Malamute,Doberman,Chow Chow,St. Bernard,Great Dane,Akita,,Staffordshire Terrier,American Bull Dog,Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per Unit, Guest Parking, Detached Garage: $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Mar Apartments have any available units?
Del Mar Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Mar Apartments have?
Some of Del Mar Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Mar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Del Mar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Mar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Del Mar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments offers parking.
Does Del Mar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Mar Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments has a pool.
Does Del Mar Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments has accessible units.
Does Del Mar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Mar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
