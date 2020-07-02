Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard media room

Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. We are located in beautiful Phoenix, Arizona near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer. Every convenience is just right outside your front door.



Our apartment homes feature one, two, and three bedroom designer floor plans to accommodate your every need. Standard amenities include an all-electric kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-home washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, and extra storage. You’ll love the view from your personal balcony or patio. We love pets as much as you do so bring them along.



Del Mar Apartments is designed with your comfort in mind. Relax by our shimmering swimming pool and spa or stay in shape at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Our picnic area with barbecue, clubhouse, business center, and nearby public parks provide the little extras that you deserve. If convenience and location are important factors in