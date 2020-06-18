Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3554 W GELDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3554 W GELDING Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3554 W GELDING Drive
3554 West Gelding Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3554 West Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NICE CORNER LOT IN A CUL-DE-SAC, HUGH MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT REPLASTERED POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND I-17 OR 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive have any available units?
3554 W GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3554 W GELDING Drive have?
Some of 3554 W GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3554 W GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3554 W GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 W GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3554 W GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3554 W GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 W GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3554 W GELDING Drive has a pool.
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 3554 W GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 W GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 W GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College