Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3131 N 36TH Street
3131 North 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3131 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom one bathroom unit. Unit has a private backyard area. New white shaker cabinets with quartz countertops. Stainless steel fridge, range, and dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3131 N 36TH Street have any available units?
3131 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3131 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 3131 N 36TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3131 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3131 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3131 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3131 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 3131 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3131 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 N 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 3131 N 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3131 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3131 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
