All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Escape.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Escape
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Escape

4700 N 16th St · (602) 497-2986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4700 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 277 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 150 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Escape.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog grooming area
hot tub
lobby
Find an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s a place of rest and relaxation as well as a reflection of your excellent personal taste. If you’re ready for a home that is uniquely you, you’ll love everything Escape Luxury Apartment Homes has to offer.

Escape has seven unique floor plans including a studio and one or two-bedroom options. Brew a fresh pot of coffee each morning in your chef-inspired kitchen, complete with beautiful hardwood floors, decorative light fixtures, modern wooden cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, chrome finishes, and an elegant center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The quartz and granite countertops add style to this culinary space, and the custom cabinets and pantry are large enough to hold all of your groceries. The expansive living room gives you plenty of room to create an inviting space that reflects your personal style and personality. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors look out over the property and flow out to your own private patio or balco

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51.15
Deposit: $350-$400
Move-in Fees: $255.75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per ept
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month, per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull American Pit Bull Terrier American Staffordshire Terrier Wolf hybrids Doberman Pinscher Saint Bernard Pit Bull Mix American Bulldog Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rottweiler German Shepherd Chow Chow Great Dane Akita
Parking Details: Detached garage, carport. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units $35 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Escape have any available units?
Escape has 17 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Escape have?
Some of Escape's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Escape currently offering any rent specials?
Escape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Escape pet-friendly?
Yes, Escape is pet friendly.
Does Escape offer parking?
Yes, Escape offers parking.
Does Escape have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Escape offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Escape have a pool?
Yes, Escape has a pool.
Does Escape have accessible units?
No, Escape does not have accessible units.
Does Escape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Escape has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Escape?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity