citrus acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
383 Apartments for rent in Citrus Acres, Phoenix, AZ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
450 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Great Phoenix Location! #22 - HOT DEAL!! LOW MOVE IN! LIMITED TIME OFFER!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes completely remodeled including new flooring throughout,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3818 East Earll Drive
3818 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in great Phoenix location. RUBS $87.00 (RUBS includes hot water, garbage, water, and sewer. Community pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3722 E FLOWER ST
3722 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1697 sqft
3722 E FLOWER ST Available 07/31/20 STUNNING 3 BED 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
3221 N 37th St
3221 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1466 sqft
AVAILABLE after 8/1-- Located in the Lower Arcadia Neighborhood is this quiet gated community with attached 2 car garage. Spacious double master bedroom suites.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Acres
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
865 sqft
Welcome home to Ava North and Ava South. If you are looking for superb apartment home living in Phoenix, Arizona, you’ve come to the right place. We are conveniently near fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,190
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1769 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1781 sqft
A modern, newly built community with outstanding amenities. Apartments feature designer kitchens with shaker wood cabinetry and Samsung appliances. On-site fire pit, resort-like pool, and lounge seating. Located in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
818 sqft
Located on North 44th Street, just yards from East Thomas Road. Stylish homes with balcony, walk-in closets and private laundry amenities. Idyllic community includes a pool, a courtyard and a cafe.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$897
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
920 sqft
Stop by and take a look at one of our large, spacious floor plans. Here at The Rise on McDowell, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Call today to make an appointment and you'll see why you can stop looking and start living!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Los Robles
2245 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
WE PAY ALL BILLS*SMALL QUITE COMMUNITY*LOS ROBLES - Property Id: 306167 Welcome Home To Los Robles Apartments! Located just minutes from Biltmore Fashion Plaza with all utilities included! We have studios and 1 bedrooms starting at $750.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4002 N 32ND Place
4002 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Arcadia lite! Fantastic location, great floorplan all wrapped into an adorable, mid-century modern brick home. Granite counters, new windows, doors and stainless steel appliances. Great curb appeal on cul-de-sac street.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3240 E Pinchot Avenue
3240 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2175 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION-NEW BUILD opportunity in the Arcadia Lite district.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4113 E AVALON Drive
4113 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1374 sqft
Available for move in August 1st. This charming ranch has been tastefully updated throughout. Every surface has been touched and is ready for you and your loved ones.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4140 E EDGEMONT Avenue
4140 East Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF IT ALL! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! MIN TO SHOPPING,RESTURANTS/BARS,FREEWAY ACCESS & SKY HARBOR. NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BD, 2 BA + OFFICE SPACE. LARGE LOT (LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED)LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH ALL THE UPGRADES.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4210 E WELDON Avenue
4210 East Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Charming Arcadia home walkable to loads of restaurants and retail and minutes to the Biltmore and Old Town Scottsdale.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2000 North 36th Street
2000 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1640 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3828 N 32ND Street
3828 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
GREAT CENTRAL PHOENIX LOCATION AND NICELY LOCATED WITHIN THE COMPLEX THIS LARGE ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IS JUST NORTH OF THE POOL ALL ON ONE LEVEL.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3737 E TURNEY Avenue
3737 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
957 sqft
OUTSTANDING CHECK OUT THIS PRISTINE RENTAL Utilities included in rent amount And definitely cable Internet too! King size bed and a queen size bed plus a queen size sofa bedLuxurious memory foam mattressesStainless steel appliances granite
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2217 N 40TH Street
2217 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2545 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house with a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom guest house. The backyard is a beautiful oasis comprised of a covered patio, outdoor fireplace, and a sparkling pool perfect for entertaining.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #484
3626 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
825 sqft
Furnished 2 bed 1 bath available in Arcadia! - Hidden gem in the heart of Arcadia. This condominium sits in a quiet, spacious green common area facing the community pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3717 E GLENROSA Avenue
3717 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
THIS HOME IS A SEASONAL FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available Starting February 2021 (Dec - May $3,600 per month) (June - Nov. $28,00 per month).
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3416 N 44TH Street
3416 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RECENTLY REMODELED! NEW KITCHEN! GRANITE!! NEW CEILING FANS!! UTILITIES INCL!!(see comments) Don't let this slip by.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3117 N 41ST Place
3117 North 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1782 sqft
Looking for a 4-6 month lease. Available April 1st. Inside, this home is the epitome of comfort and class with expansive rooms and tasteful furnishings and decor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3222 E HARVARD Street
3222 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
REMODLED. QUIET ENERGY EFFICIENT DUAL PANE WINDOWS. QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL & BLACK APPLIANCES INCLUDING MICROWAVE AND FRIDGE. INSIDE WASHER/DRYER. CEILING FANS T/O. CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE PATIO. ALARM SYSTEM
