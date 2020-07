Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly e-payments hot tub internet cafe key fob access online portal yoga

Located in the heart of Phoenix, The Station On Central boasts intriguing options and amenities, all part of a new level of urban luxury. Our unique renovated floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel finishes, crown molding, ceilings fans and wonderful views. Other amenities include dual sinks in kitchen and bath, large, private patios and balconies, walk in closets, and full size washers and dryers. Our community amenities include two resort style swimming pools, fire pit lounge, upgraded resident clubhouse with flat screen television and billiards, and a 24 hour fitness center. If you are in search of the perfect location and unbeatable lifestyle, contact our office today to schedule a tour!