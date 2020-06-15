23014 N 52ND Street

Amenities
Luxury, furnished, single level, golf course home. Private cul-de-sac on 4th hole of Marriott Wildfire Golf Resort with NAOS privacy. Captivating desert, golf course & mountain views. 3 bedrooms (split master) plus separate Casita w/king suite. Master retreat w/king bed, large master bath w/Japanese soaking tub and custom shower. Open floor plan, spacious living areas, lots of windows for natural light. Views of serene 25' salt water lap pool and incredible sunsets. Desert landscaping w/private spa in courtyard. Chef's kitchen w/stone slab, s/s appliances, gas range. Venetian plastered walls, 14' ceilings, high end designer furnishings, artwork, linens & accessories. Close to shopping, restaurants & recreation.