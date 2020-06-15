All apartments in Phoenix
Location

23014 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury, furnished, single level, golf course home. Private cul-de-sac on 4th hole of Marriott Wildfire Golf Resort with NAOS privacy. Captivating desert, golf course & mountain views. 3 bedrooms (split master) plus separate Casita w/king suite. Master retreat w/king bed, large master bath w/Japanese soaking tub and custom shower. Open floor plan, spacious living areas, lots of windows for natural light. Views of serene 25' salt water lap pool and incredible sunsets. Desert landscaping w/private spa in courtyard. Chef's kitchen w/stone slab, s/s appliances, gas range. Venetian plastered walls, 14' ceilings, high end designer furnishings, artwork, linens & accessories. Close to shopping, restaurants & recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23014 N 52ND Street have any available units?
23014 N 52ND Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23014 N 52ND Street have?
Some of 23014 N 52ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23014 N 52ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
23014 N 52ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23014 N 52ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 23014 N 52ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23014 N 52ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 23014 N 52ND Street does offer parking.
Does 23014 N 52ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23014 N 52ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23014 N 52ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 23014 N 52ND Street has a pool.
Does 23014 N 52ND Street have accessible units?
No, 23014 N 52ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23014 N 52ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23014 N 52ND Street has units with dishwashers.
