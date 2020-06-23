All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Rancho La Fuente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Rancho La Fuente
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Rancho La Fuente

16621 N 25th St · (602) 833-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. Sep 7

$740

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho La Fuente.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
hot tub
package receiving
smoke-free community
Rancho La Fuente is a single story complex with closed in patios. The sparkling pool and soothing courtyard is the perfect place to relax. On-site laundry facility is open 24 hours.
Rancho La Fuente has easy access to the 51, 101, and I-17 that will minimize your morning commute.
Call us to schedule an appointment to see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.81 per adult
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee: $200.00
limit: 2
rent: $15.35 pet rent per animal
restrictions: No aggressive breeds has to be 35 lbs or less
Parking Details: Covered lot. Every apartment assigned a parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho La Fuente have any available units?
Rancho La Fuente has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho La Fuente have?
Some of Rancho La Fuente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho La Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho La Fuente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho La Fuente pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho La Fuente is pet friendly.
Does Rancho La Fuente offer parking?
Yes, Rancho La Fuente offers parking.
Does Rancho La Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho La Fuente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho La Fuente have a pool?
Yes, Rancho La Fuente has a pool.
Does Rancho La Fuente have accessible units?
Yes, Rancho La Fuente has accessible units.
Does Rancho La Fuente have units with dishwashers?
No, Rancho La Fuente does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rancho La Fuente?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity