Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho La Fuente.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
hot tub
package receiving
smoke-free community
Rancho La Fuente is a single story complex with closed in patios. The sparkling pool and soothing courtyard is the perfect place to relax. On-site laundry facility is open 24 hours. Rancho La Fuente has easy access to the 51, 101, and I-17 that will minimize your morning commute. Call us to schedule an appointment to see your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.81 per adult
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee: $200.00
limit: 2
rent: $15.35 pet rent per animal
restrictions: No aggressive breeds has to be 35 lbs or less
Parking Details: Covered lot. Every apartment assigned a parking space.