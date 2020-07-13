Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal putting green smoke-free community

Lore South Mountain apartments in Phoenix, AZ has exactly what makes a home, home. The details that feel just right – stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, and a backsplash made of glass tile. Perhaps it’s also the comforts and conveniences that make your day-to-day simple: like an in-home washer and dryer, or a fully-equipped fitness center just steps away from your door. Or perhaps it’s how close you are to the things you love: hiking at South Mountain Preserve, golfing, mountain biking long winding trails, or weeknight dinners in downtown Phoenix.



Whatever it is that makes a home feel like home to you, Lore South Mountain in Phoenix gives you that, and more. Schedule your personal tour today.



***Bridge Property Management is pleased to announce new ownership as of November 2018.