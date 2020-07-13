All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Lore South Mountain

13021 S 48th St · (480) 571-1099
Location

13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S1051 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S2025 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit S2106 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit S2013 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lore South Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
putting green
smoke-free community
Lore South Mountain apartments in Phoenix, AZ has exactly what makes a home, home. The details that feel just right – stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, and a backsplash made of glass tile. Perhaps it’s also the comforts and conveniences that make your day-to-day simple: like an in-home washer and dryer, or a fully-equipped fitness center just steps away from your door. Or perhaps it’s how close you are to the things you love: hiking at South Mountain Preserve, golfing, mountain biking long winding trails, or weeknight dinners in downtown Phoenix.

Whatever it is that makes a home feel like home to you, Lore South Mountain in Phoenix gives you that, and more. Schedule your personal tour today.

***Bridge Property Management is pleased to announce new ownership as of November 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet; For puppies & kittens under 1 year old, an additional $100 deposit applies.
fee: $250 per pet; For puppies & kittens under 1 year old, an additional $100 non-refundable fee applies.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lore South Mountain have any available units?
Lore South Mountain has 4 units available starting at $1,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Lore South Mountain have?
Some of Lore South Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lore South Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Lore South Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lore South Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Lore South Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Lore South Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Lore South Mountain offers parking.
Does Lore South Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lore South Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lore South Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Lore South Mountain has a pool.
Does Lore South Mountain have accessible units?
No, Lore South Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Lore South Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, Lore South Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.
