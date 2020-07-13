Lore South Mountain

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet; For puppies & kittens under 1 year old, an additional $100 deposit applies.
fee: $250 per pet; For puppies & kittens under 1 year old, an additional $100 non-refundable fee applies.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.