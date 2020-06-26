22424 N 48TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Story Home in desirable Desert Ridge! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with the rustic tile flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, cozy gas fireplace and soothing paint palettes! The island kitchen boasts quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, plant shelving, crisp white cabinetry, pantry, wall ovens and breakfast bar! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases a garden style bathtub, separate shower, walkin closet and dual sinks! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the backyard covered patio. Look no further! Book your showing today! This will surely not disappoint!