Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22424 N 48TH Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

22424 N 48TH Street

22424 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22424 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Story Home in desirable Desert Ridge! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with the rustic tile flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, cozy gas fireplace and soothing paint palettes! The island kitchen boasts quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, plant shelving, crisp white cabinetry, pantry, wall ovens and breakfast bar! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases a garden style bathtub, separate shower, walkin closet and dual sinks! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the backyard covered patio. Look no further! Book your showing today! This will surely not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22424 N 48TH Street have any available units?
22424 N 48TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22424 N 48TH Street have?
Some of 22424 N 48TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22424 N 48TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
22424 N 48TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22424 N 48TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 22424 N 48TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22424 N 48TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 22424 N 48TH Street offers parking.
Does 22424 N 48TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22424 N 48TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22424 N 48TH Street have a pool?
No, 22424 N 48TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 22424 N 48TH Street have accessible units?
No, 22424 N 48TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22424 N 48TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22424 N 48TH Street has units with dishwashers.
