Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Parc Midtown

3993 North 3rd Avenue · (833) 768-7166
Location

3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 273 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 453 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,245

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 377 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 388 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 269 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,535

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 169 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,535

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 170 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 432 · Avail. Oct 17

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Live carefree every day. At Parc at Midtown, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations. With so much to do in the perfect location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65.00 Per Applicant Over The Age Of 18
Deposit: Studio and One Bedroom Apartment $200, Two Bedrooms $250 and Three Bedrooms and the Loft $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bloodhound Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dogue de Bordeaux, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound Mastiff or French Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 80 lbs; Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bloodhound Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dogue de Bordeaux, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound Mastiff or French Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc Midtown have any available units?
Parc Midtown has 47 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc Midtown have?
Some of Parc Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Parc Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Parc Midtown offers parking.
Does Parc Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Parc Midtown has a pool.
Does Parc Midtown have accessible units?
Yes, Parc Midtown has accessible units.
Does Parc Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Midtown has units with dishwashers.
