Parc Midtown

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65.00 Per Applicant Over The Age Of 18
Deposit: Studio and One Bedroom Apartment $200, Two Bedrooms $250 and Three Bedrooms and the Loft $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bloodhound Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dogue de Bordeaux, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound Mastiff or French Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 80 lbs; Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bloodhound Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dogue de Bordeaux, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound Mastiff or French Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 80 lbs