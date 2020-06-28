All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1923 West Keim Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1923 West Keim Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:06 PM

1923 West Keim Drive

1923 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 West Keim Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 West Keim Drive have any available units?
1923 West Keim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1923 West Keim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1923 West Keim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 West Keim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 West Keim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1923 West Keim Drive offers parking.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 West Keim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1923 West Keim Drive has a pool.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive have accessible units?
No, 1923 West Keim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 West Keim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 West Keim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 West Keim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College