Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Sterling Point

Open Now until 6pm
3802 E Baseline Rd · (602) 362-9264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3802 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2126 · Avail. Aug 12

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 1120 · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 2071 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2112 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Discover the best in apartment living at Sterling Point in Phoenix, Arizona. Sterling Point provides you with a friendly, comfortable atmosphere and plenty of outside recreation to make you feel right at home. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our spacious floor plans offer many features such as spacious living areas and modern amenities. Apartment amenities include a fully-equipped kitchen, private patio with storage, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, and more- all at a cost you can afford! The comfort of Sterling Point stretch far beyond your home: enjoy the sparking swimming pool, children's playground, and clubhouse. The peaceful and welcoming environment at Sterling Point makes our apartments the perfect choice for your new home. Come and reserved your own spacious, affordable home and begin a new lifestyle that you will truly enjoy at Sterling Point!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51.15 per applicant
Deposit: $300- 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-125
fee: $200-300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Carports at no charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Point have any available units?
Sterling Point has 5 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Point have?
Some of Sterling Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Point currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Point is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Point offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Point offers parking.
Does Sterling Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Point have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Point has a pool.
Does Sterling Point have accessible units?
No, Sterling Point does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Point has units with dishwashers.
