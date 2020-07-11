Amenities

Discover the best in apartment living at Sterling Point in Phoenix, Arizona. Sterling Point provides you with a friendly, comfortable atmosphere and plenty of outside recreation to make you feel right at home. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our spacious floor plans offer many features such as spacious living areas and modern amenities. Apartment amenities include a fully-equipped kitchen, private patio with storage, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, and more- all at a cost you can afford! The comfort of Sterling Point stretch far beyond your home: enjoy the sparking swimming pool, children's playground, and clubhouse. The peaceful and welcoming environment at Sterling Point makes our apartments the perfect choice for your new home. Come and reserved your own spacious, affordable home and begin a new lifestyle that you will truly enjoy at Sterling Point!