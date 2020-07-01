All apartments in Phoenix
18227 North 37th Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:33 AM

18227 North 37th Avenue

18227 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18227 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have any available units?
18227 North 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18227 North 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18227 North 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18227 North 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18227 North 37th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue offer parking?
No, 18227 North 37th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18227 North 37th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18227 North 37th Avenue has a pool.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18227 North 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18227 North 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18227 North 37th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18227 North 37th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

