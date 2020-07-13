Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access business center green community lobby package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Nestled in Phoenix's majestic south mountain area in the Ahwatukee foothills, amidst a world of green golf courses, shopping and dining, awaits your new home. Rockledge Fairways Apartments offer the ultimate in apartment home living. Our community presents an array of one and two-bedroom floor plans filled with exceptional features and amenities. Our apartments feature vaulted ceilings, backsplashes in the kitchen, and washer & dryers. Enjoy all of the perks of a custom home with the convenience of apartment living! Scroll through our gallery to get an exclusive sneak peek of all that our community has to offer. Our sparkling resort-style pool is surrounded by plush outdoor seating and large shade umbrellas, which makes it a great place to relax after a long day. Residents love to utilize our recently renovated fitness center or business ...