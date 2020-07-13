All apartments in Phoenix
Rockledge Fairways
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Rockledge Fairways

Open Now until 6pm
13220 S 48th St · (602) 346-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13220 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2014 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,162

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 2015 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2043 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1052 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockledge Fairways.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
business center
green community
lobby
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Nestled in Phoenix's majestic south mountain area in the Ahwatukee foothills, amidst a world of green golf courses, shopping and dining, awaits your new home. Rockledge Fairways Apartments offer the ultimate in apartment home living. Our community presents an array of one and two-bedroom floor plans filled with exceptional features and amenities. Our apartments feature vaulted ceilings, backsplashes in the kitchen, and washer & dryers. Enjoy all of the perks of a custom home with the convenience of apartment living! Scroll through our gallery to get an exclusive sneak peek of all that our community has to offer. Our sparkling resort-style pool is surrounded by plush outdoor seating and large shade umbrellas, which makes it a great place to relax after a long day. Residents love to utilize our recently renovated fitness center or business ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockledge Fairways have any available units?
Rockledge Fairways has 21 units available starting at $1,104 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockledge Fairways have?
Some of Rockledge Fairways's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockledge Fairways currently offering any rent specials?
Rockledge Fairways is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockledge Fairways pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockledge Fairways is pet friendly.
Does Rockledge Fairways offer parking?
Yes, Rockledge Fairways offers parking.
Does Rockledge Fairways have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockledge Fairways offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockledge Fairways have a pool?
Yes, Rockledge Fairways has a pool.
Does Rockledge Fairways have accessible units?
No, Rockledge Fairways does not have accessible units.
Does Rockledge Fairways have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockledge Fairways has units with dishwashers.
