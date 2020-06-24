All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1738 East Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1738 East Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1738 East Catalina Drive

1738 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1738 East Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully high end remodeled phoenix 4/2 house with updated custom paint, custom tile flooring, like new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master, fireplace, private patio, storage, 2 car garage, fire pit, huge backyard with rv parking, near by schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 East Catalina Drive have any available units?
1738 East Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 East Catalina Drive have?
Some of 1738 East Catalina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 East Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1738 East Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 East Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1738 East Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1738 East Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1738 East Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 1738 East Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 East Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 East Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 1738 East Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1738 East Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1738 East Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 East Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 East Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College