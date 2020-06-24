1738 East Catalina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully high end remodeled phoenix 4/2 house with updated custom paint, custom tile flooring, like new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master, fireplace, private patio, storage, 2 car garage, fire pit, huge backyard with rv parking, near by schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.