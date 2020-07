Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving gym 24hr maintenance business center courtyard hot tub internet access

Nestled in the beautiful Ahwatukee residential area, your new home awaits at Serafina at South Mountain Apartments. Conveniently located off the I-10, you will find all of the modern amenities and newly updated interiors you're looking for in an apartment home. With spacious floor plans in one- and two-bedroom layouts, our pet-friendly apartments have several options to suit your particular needs. Whether you enjoy relaxing inside your apartment home or taking a stroll through our community Bark Park, Serafina offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Make your move today!