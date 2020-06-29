All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

1637 W TONTO Street

1637 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1637 West Tonto Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

parking
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Freshly painted and clean rare 3 bedroom full two bath unit close to Downtown. Covered parking with ample additional spaces. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 W TONTO Street have any available units?
1637 W TONTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 W TONTO Street have?
Some of 1637 W TONTO Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 W TONTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W TONTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 W TONTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1637 W TONTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1637 W TONTO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1637 W TONTO Street offers parking.
Does 1637 W TONTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 W TONTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 W TONTO Street have a pool?
No, 1637 W TONTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1637 W TONTO Street have accessible units?
No, 1637 W TONTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 W TONTO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 W TONTO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
