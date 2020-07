Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard online portal

Welcome to Village at Lakewood, a resort-style community with an array of upgraded amenities. Our luxury apartments in Phoenix, AZ heated outdoor swimming pool and spacious sundeck. Relax on a comfortable lounge chair or unwind from a stressful day in the bubbling spa. The community also has a modern lounge where residents can meet and mingle with guests and neighbors. The resident lounge includes complimentary WiFi connectivity and flat-screen television. If you enjoy being active and working out, the community has a fully equipped fitness room and a quiet yoga studio. You can even invite a friend to meet you for a competitive game on the on-site tennis court. The gated grounds offer professional management as well as on-site courtesy patrol for your peace of mind. Visit our Phoenix AZ apartments and discover your new place of residence.