Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center carport courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Under New Management! We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. LIVING EXCELLENCE! Sierra Pines puts you close to Metrocenter and Arrowhead malls. Enjoy easy freeway access to I-17 and Loop 101. Our beautiful apartment homes offer oversized, split floor plans with private entrances and plenty of storage. Where location and affordability meet is at Sierra Pines! Sierra Pines is professionally managed and committed to providing its residences with not only a new apartment home and community but a wonderful rental experience. Feel the difference and enjoy where you live! You'll be glad you made the move.