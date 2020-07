Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub accessible garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room guest parking internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving

The Urban, located in Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity to many local attractions such as Papago Park, Camelback Mountain, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona State University (ASU) and much more. We offer newly renovated Studios, 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Brushed Nickel Framed Mirrors, Gray Cabinets, Rain Showerheads, Tile Tub Surrounds, Linen Closets and Garden style Tubs. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service, we encourage you to come join the luxuries we have to offer. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. The Urban apartment homes fit every lifestyle.