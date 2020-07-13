Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

If you’re looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, take a look at our luxurious, pet-friendly, comfortable, and affordable community. Motif Apartment Homes, a hidden gem with resort-style amenities, is located just minutes from downtown. With beautifully landscaped grounds, covered parking, and a business center exclusively for residents, our community has everything you need to live comfortably.



Motif offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that are move-in ready. Each luxury apartment is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Put on your chef’s hat in your gourmet kitchen that features granite countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, custom pecan cabinets, and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen flows effortlessly into bright and airy lounge areas, complete with soaring ceilings and large windows. The living area is perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or hosting a neighborhood game night. Start your morning right by slipping out onto the private