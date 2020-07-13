All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Motif Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
2529 W Cactus Rd · (602) 497-3775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2529 W Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2341 · Avail. Aug 13

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Aug 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 2395 · Avail. Jul 25

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 3054 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 3055 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Motif Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
If you’re looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, take a look at our luxurious, pet-friendly, comfortable, and affordable community. Motif Apartment Homes, a hidden gem with resort-style amenities, is located just minutes from downtown. With beautifully landscaped grounds, covered parking, and a business center exclusively for residents, our community has everything you need to live comfortably.

Motif offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that are move-in ready. Each luxury apartment is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Put on your chef’s hat in your gourmet kitchen that features granite countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, custom pecan cabinets, and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen flows effortlessly into bright and airy lounge areas, complete with soaring ceilings and large windows. The living area is perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or hosting a neighborhood game night. Start your morning right by slipping out onto the private

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit)\. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Motif Apartment Homes have any available units?
Motif Apartment Homes has 25 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Motif Apartment Homes have?
Some of Motif Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Motif Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Motif Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Motif Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Motif Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Motif Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Motif Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Motif Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Motif Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Motif Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Motif Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Motif Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Motif Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Motif Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Motif Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
