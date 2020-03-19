Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
11812 Bancroft
11812 North Bancroft Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11812 North Bancroft Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Amenities
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
yoga
Urban 188 is a warm, inviting community of sustainable apartment homes focused on community and over-all well being. Check out our organic garden and Yoga sessions!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11812 Bancroft have any available units?
11812 Bancroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 11812 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
11812 Bancroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11812 Bancroft pet-friendly?
No, 11812 Bancroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 11812 Bancroft offer parking?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not offer parking.
Does 11812 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11812 Bancroft have a pool?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not have a pool.
Does 11812 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 11812 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11812 Bancroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 11812 Bancroft does not have units with air conditioning.
