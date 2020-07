Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport guest parking internet access online portal

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Pet friendly apartments in the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix. Five pools, one spa, five laundry centers, 24 hour fitness center and more available to you in your new home. The Venue on Camelback is located near Biltmore Plaza, SR-51 and Phoenix Mountain Preserve with easy access to public transportation and our community is just minutes away from cultural and business opportunities.