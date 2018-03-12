Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
9131 SUNDOWN DR
9131 Sundown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
9131 Sundown Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Minutes from FT. SAM and Rackspace. Also near Randolph AFB. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have any available units?
9131 SUNDOWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9131 SUNDOWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
9131 SUNDOWN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 SUNDOWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does offer parking.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have a pool?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have accessible units?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9131 SUNDOWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9131 SUNDOWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
