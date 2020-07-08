All apartments in San Antonio
Renata
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Renata

Open Now until 6pm
9939 Fredericksburg Rd · (443) 764-8373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off your first full month!
Location

9939 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 716 · Avail. Sep 7

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 9

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Oct 6

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 13

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renata.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Renata is located in San Antonio and surrounded by some of the cities greatest attractions. Not only are we conveniently close to dining, entertainment, and nightlife, we're in walking distance to USAA. Within a five mile radius, you will find some of the best trails, shopping, schools, and restaurants that this city has to offer. Click on our neighborhood page to explore for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance $10/month, $10 pest control, $15 trash
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: First come, first serve, carports $25/month. Other. Carports available for 35.00 and Uncovered parking available.
Storage Details: storage closets on all patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renata have any available units?
Renata has 9 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Renata have?
Some of Renata's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renata currently offering any rent specials?
Renata is offering the following rent specials: $500 off your first full month!
Is Renata pet-friendly?
Yes, Renata is pet friendly.
Does Renata offer parking?
Yes, Renata offers parking.
Does Renata have units with washers and dryers?
No, Renata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Renata have a pool?
Yes, Renata has a pool.
Does Renata have accessible units?
No, Renata does not have accessible units.
Does Renata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renata has units with dishwashers.
