Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry business center clubhouse hot tub media room

Oxford at Estonia Apartments is a new apartment community located on the northwest side of San Antonio, Texas near Sea World, Lackland, AFB, and Westover Hills. Offering superior style and beautifully-appointed amenities, Oxford at Estonia Apartments has all of the quality features to make you feel right at home. Our apartment homes feature high-end amenities such as beautiful wood flooring, cozy fireplaces, a private patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Best of all, our community features will make you feel like you are vacationing on an exclusive resort somewhere far, far away: take a dip in one of our swimming pools, squeeze in a workout at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or schedule a playdate with your furry best friend at our private dog park. Schedule your personalized tour today, and discover how luxury and convenience become synonymous at Oxford at Estonia Apartments.