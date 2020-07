Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Now you can truly have it all right here in San Antonio at The Place at Oak Hills! Located in the sought-after neighborhood of The Place at Oak Hills, we offer distinctive architectural styling and uncompromising attention to detail due to our recent community beautification project! Our community sets the standard for quality and comfort, where special touches distinguish us from our neighbors and create an environment you will be proud to call home. Our one, two or three bedroom apartments and desirable location in The Place at Oak Hills have come together to bring you the best of both classic and modern styles that you won’t find anywhere else in San Antonio.



Come up to quality with our world class amenities such as our Fitness Center, Four Clothing Care Facilities and even an On-site Dog Park. Spend a day out with the kids in our playground or get some work done in our fully equipped Business Center. Our friendly, bilingual, professional staff is available to assist with your need