sun gate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Sun Gate, San Antonio, TX
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
39 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
4303 Sun Gate Street
4303 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1162 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property has several upgrades, ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Lovely stone wall separating living and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stove.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Gate
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
23 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
966 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
9 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Verified
Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
8 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10527 Perrin Beitel Unit C102
10527 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY ACCESS TO I35, 410, AND SHOPPING*UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR AND STACKED WASHER/DRYER COMBO*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*STOVE AND MICROWAVE - NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Beacon Oak
10 Beacon Oak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1721 sqft
10 Beacon Oak Available 08/31/20 BRISTOL PLACE - **COMING SOON*** SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME THROUGHOUT, CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING. STAINLESS APPLIANCE INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4231 Eagle Nest
4231 Eagle Nest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1405 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM FEATURING TWO LIVING AREAS*HIGH CEILINGS*REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*EASY ACCESS TO 410, 35, AIRPORT, FT.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2600 N.E. LOOP 410
2600 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed to pamper you in a unique style of living, this one-of-a-kind community offers exceptional design and unbelievable amenities to assure you'll never be bored.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2554 N.E. LOOP 410
2554 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is one of the best deals you will find in the 78217 zip code. Enjoy the park-like atmosphere and the variety of on-site amenities. You'll have access to two refreshing pools, two laundry facilities, BBQ pit, business center and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1
3678 Hidden Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1745 sqft
Light and bright corner unit on 2nd floor. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath condo unit at The Heather. Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Gate
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
