Mela Luxury Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access valet service yoga cats allowed dog grooming area trash valet

Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX. Discover an amenity-rich lifestyle in a historical location to signature architecture with cool cultural vibes, our collection of luxury apartment homes is a community like no other — a residential gem that offers the best of San Antonio right at your doorstep. Exquisite studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments are meticulously designed with natural stone finishes, breathtaking panoramic views, soaking tubs, spacious balconies, and more. Plus, with our state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, resort-style pool, and access to Mission Reach kayaking, walking, and biking, coming home will feel like your favorite vacation. Beautifully nestled near the San Antonio River and the Riverside Golf Course, and minutes to Southtown’s hot spots, every direction is a new adventure — but the truth is, everything you need is right here.