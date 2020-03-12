All apartments in San Antonio
601 Frost

601 Frost Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 Frost Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an amazing home in an amazing part of thr growing city . for more information or to schedule a viewing please contact James Olivarez
@ 210-908-8950
thank you

(RLNE5553768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Frost have any available units?
601 Frost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 601 Frost currently offering any rent specials?
601 Frost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Frost pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Frost is pet friendly.
Does 601 Frost offer parking?
No, 601 Frost does not offer parking.
Does 601 Frost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Frost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Frost have a pool?
No, 601 Frost does not have a pool.
Does 601 Frost have accessible units?
No, 601 Frost does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Frost have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Frost does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Frost have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Frost does not have units with air conditioning.
