Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 601 Frost.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
601 Frost
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
601 Frost
601 Frost Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
601 Frost Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an amazing home in an amazing part of thr growing city . for more information or to schedule a viewing please contact James Olivarez
@ 210-908-8950
thank you
(RLNE5553768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Frost have any available units?
601 Frost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 601 Frost currently offering any rent specials?
601 Frost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Frost pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Frost is pet friendly.
Does 601 Frost offer parking?
No, 601 Frost does not offer parking.
Does 601 Frost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Frost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Frost have a pool?
No, 601 Frost does not have a pool.
Does 601 Frost have accessible units?
No, 601 Frost does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Frost have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Frost does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Frost have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Frost does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio