Brand New Resort Style Living in San Antonio!



Thirty Oaks lives up to its name as a place to live large, surrounded by beauty and luxury in the far North West side of San Antonio. Taking nature's presence and adding a modern environment has created resort style living amongst the heritage oaks. Near prestigious Alamo Ranch, just minutes from restaurants, retail, and entertainment, Thirty Oaks offers custom home features designed to fit an all-inclusive upscale lifestyle. Comfortable one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature high-end finishes and energy efficient appliances.



An unparalleled selection of amenities awaits you, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, modern game room, and bark park for your four-legged friend. Whether you want to relax, entertain or connect - the options are endless. You can relax by our resort-style pool with wet deck, entertain in our poolside grilling area with outdoor bar, or connect in our digital cafe with lounge and banquet seating.