Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Village at Vickery Grove

11518 Dakota Sky · (210) 714-1644
Rent Special
Apply Now to receive 1 month FREE rent + waived app & admin fee!* *restrictions apply
Location

11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11506S · Avail. Sep 4

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Unit 8622W · Avail. Jul 25

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Unit 8519W · Avail. Aug 27

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8615W · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1988 sqft

Unit 11514D · Avail. Aug 11

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1988 sqft

Unit 8518W · Avail. Aug 19

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1988 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Vickery Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Vickery Grove offers large one and two story, three and four bedroom homes with beautiful finishes, well-designed floor plans, and the kind of amenities associated with a luxury lifestyle. Each home comes with granite countertops throughout featuring 6-inch granite backsplashes, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including gas range and side by side refrigerators, washer and GAS dryer connections and more. When it comes to great community amenities, Vickery Grove has it all...lush landscaping, leasing office, Poolside BBQ facility, boutique swimming pool, fitness center and on-site management and maintenance. Our onsite management team takes care of yard maintenance, repairs, upkeep, and most importantly, you. From Vickery Grove it is a 15 minute drive to The Shops at La Cantera, The RIM, major employers, Universities like UTSA, and South Texas Medical Center. Whether ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Half month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Attached garage with driveway: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Vickery Grove have any available units?
Village at Vickery Grove has 7 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Vickery Grove have?
Some of Village at Vickery Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Vickery Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Vickery Grove is offering the following rent specials: Apply Now to receive 1 month FREE rent + waived app & admin fee!* *restrictions apply
Is Village at Vickery Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Vickery Grove is pet friendly.
Does Village at Vickery Grove offer parking?
Yes, Village at Vickery Grove offers parking.
Does Village at Vickery Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at Vickery Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Vickery Grove have a pool?
Yes, Village at Vickery Grove has a pool.
Does Village at Vickery Grove have accessible units?
No, Village at Vickery Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Vickery Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Vickery Grove has units with dishwashers.
