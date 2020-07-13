Village at Vickery Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park e-payments hot tub

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Vickery Grove offers large one and two story, three and four bedroom homes with beautiful finishes, well-designed floor plans, and the kind of amenities associated with a luxury lifestyle. Each home comes with granite countertops throughout featuring 6-inch granite backsplashes, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including gas range and side by side refrigerators, washer and GAS dryer connections and more. When it comes to great community amenities, Vickery Grove has it all...lush landscaping, leasing office, Poolside BBQ facility, boutique swimming pool, fitness center and on-site management and maintenance. Our onsite management team takes care of yard maintenance, repairs, upkeep, and most importantly, you. From Vickery Grove it is a 15 minute drive to The Shops at La Cantera, The RIM, major employers, Universities like UTSA, and South Texas Medical Center. Whether ...