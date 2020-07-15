All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Salado at Red Berry

902 Gembler Road · (833) 927-0292
Rent Special
Up to a month FREE!
Location

902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX 78219
Skyline Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01302 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 05209 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 03309 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05206 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 05305 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 03106 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Salado at Red Berry.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle. What makes The Salado at Red Berry truly special is that there’s something for everyone: thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, stylish high-design finishes, and resort-inspired amenity spaces. You can take a leisurely stroll or bike on the Salado Creek Trail that runs adjacent to the estate and connects to the Salado Greenway. Catch a Spurs game at the nearby AT&T Center. Take a refreshing dip in the pool. Enjoy Insta-worthy views of the 12-acre lake and the picturesque city skyline. Or just kick back and relax in your new home. Whatever you decide, there are tons of options. So, reserve your apartment home and make the move to The Salado at Red Berry, where living the dream is your reality.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $1
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Salado at Red Berry have any available units?
Salado at Red Berry has 25 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Salado at Red Berry have?
Some of Salado at Red Berry's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Salado at Red Berry currently offering any rent specials?
Salado at Red Berry is offering the following rent specials: Up to a month FREE!
Is Salado at Red Berry pet-friendly?
Yes, Salado at Red Berry is pet friendly.
Does Salado at Red Berry offer parking?
Yes, Salado at Red Berry offers parking.
Does Salado at Red Berry have units with washers and dryers?
No, Salado at Red Berry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Salado at Red Berry have a pool?
Yes, Salado at Red Berry has a pool.
Does Salado at Red Berry have accessible units?
Yes, Salado at Red Berry has accessible units.
Does Salado at Red Berry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Salado at Red Berry has units with dishwashers.

