Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments community garden conference room courtyard fire pit google fiber guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle. What makes The Salado at Red Berry truly special is that there’s something for everyone: thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, stylish high-design finishes, and resort-inspired amenity spaces. You can take a leisurely stroll or bike on the Salado Creek Trail that runs adjacent to the estate and connects to the Salado Greenway. Catch a Spurs game at the nearby AT&T Center. Take a refreshing dip in the pool. Enjoy Insta-worthy views of the 12-acre lake and the picturesque city skyline. Or just kick back and relax in your new home. Whatever you decide, there are tons of options. So, reserve your apartment home and make the move to The Salado at Red Berry, where living the dream is your reality.