Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Natalen Ave

311 Natalen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

311 Natalen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new Urban Cottage with all the bells & whistles! Construction was completed in May 2018. Luxury appointments include wood flooring throughout living areas; Open concept kitchen w/quartz counters; subway tile back splash; custom cabinetry; wine rack; granite farm sink; stainless double oven & convection microwave. Master Suite has double vanity, standing glass shower & walk-in closet. Fridge Inc; 1-car garage and parking for 2 additional cars ; Walk to Fun! Blocks to Riverwalk/Pearl Dist., Zoo, Museum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Natalen Ave have any available units?
311 Natalen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Natalen Ave have?
Some of 311 Natalen Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Natalen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Natalen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Natalen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 311 Natalen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 311 Natalen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 Natalen Ave offers parking.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
