/
/
/
mahncke park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
283 Apartments for rent in Mahncke Park, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$710
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
144 CLAREMONT AVE
144 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
212 Carnahan St
212 Carnahan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2369 sqft
Immaculate almost new home in one of the hottest neighborhoods off Broadway St. Close to downtown & within walking distance to Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Central Market, Witte Museum, Park, SA Zoo & Univ of Incarnate Word.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
256 CLAREMONT AVE
256 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B
805 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
500 sqft
Move in ready! Fresh, clean 1 bedroom first floor unit in well maintained Mahncke Park four-plex . Awesome location near The Pearl, The Do-seum, Brackenridge Park , San Antonio Botanical Gardens and UIW. Coin laundry on site.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
513 Eleanor Ave
513 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
860 sqft
Excellent location, close to downtown, Pearl, bracken ridge park, central market and Ft Sam Upstairs Duplex / backyard parking. No Pets
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
543 Queen Anne Ct. - 1
543 Queen Anne Court, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
625 sqft
Perfect size for Student, 2 BR 1 Bath features Granite Counter top, Gas Appliances, Commercial Tile Floors, concrete parking pad, small fenced yard.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
250 NATALEN AVE
250 Natalen Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
Great one bedroom one bathroom second level apartment for rent in a great location! 5-7 minutes from all sorts of activities near the Pearl and Alamo Heights! Small cats/dogs allowed. Shared laundry units along with parking off street.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
126 LUCAS ST
126 Lucas Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1709 sqft
This Mahncke Park Home is beautiful inside and out.This Home boasts 3 bedroom 2 full baths, Granite counter tops in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms ,wood fls. Huge patio/ carport with deck. Home holds 6 beds, 12 guest.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
310 THORMAN PL
310 Thorman Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1340 sqft
Charming updated craftsman bungalow in prime central location. 2 bedrooms, 2 Bath with bonus sunroom. Backyard offers large pergola, privacy fence. Easy access to 281, Downtown, Incarnate Word, Fort Sam. Within walking distance to busline.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
301 PERSHING AVE
301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 Bellview St
110 Bellview Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2103 sqft
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample
Results within 1 mile of Mahncke Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,348
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
21 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
140 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes in a pet-friendly community with bike storage, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private patios, and walk-in closets. Close to downtown San Antonio.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
2 Units Available
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
675 sqft
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
3 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1542 N ALAMO ST
1542 North Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom loft available at the Casa Blanca Lofts. Highly desirable location just minutes from The Pearl, Downtown, shopping and nightlife. Immaculate unit with an open layout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
1822 N OLIVE ST
1822 North Olive Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
640 sqft
Government Hill 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment - Very Cute....Government Hill one bedroom,one bath ready for immediate move in. Located just off Broadway and Grayson near the Pearl Brewery. Some pet restrictions apply. Stove and fridge included.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX