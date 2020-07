Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service

Located in the Walker Ranch neighborhood of North San Antonio, Charleston is home to the finest luxury apartments in The Alamo City. In addition to a resort-style pool and gym, residents enjoy direct-access garages in most units and a pet park on site. We're close to shopping, restaurants and other necessities and we have one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans available. In fact, eight different floor plan layouts await you at Charleston. Each of these luxurious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments features a livable, spacious design with wood-style flooring, updated appliances and modern fixtures. The vast majority of our San Antonio apartment homes have direct access to a personal garage and the remaining units have assigned carports. As for amenities, Charleston is a gated apartment community with an on-site maintenance team and dedicated office staff. Our team makes meeting resident's needs a priority and we ensure our beautiful grounds, resort-style pool and updated fitness ...