3034 Twin Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3034 Twin Creek Dr

3034 Town Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Town Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Veryy clean and ready. Four bedrooms two and a half baths.Large yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have any available units?
3034 Twin Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3034 Twin Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Twin Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Twin Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Twin Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Twin Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Twin Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
