Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

Experience northwest San Antonio living at Providence Estates Townhomes. With one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 900 square feet all the way to 1,472 square feet, your dream apartment home is right at your fingertips. You and your pet will feel right at home at our beautifully landscaped community. Our premier location puts you just minutes away from local shopping in Leon Valley, hiking at O.P. Schnabel Park, and exploring all Downtown San Antonio has to offer. Come home to Providence Estates and experience the lifestyle you deserve!