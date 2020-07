Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed accessible bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area game room guest parking key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Gather with us and pay Tribute to all the upscale shopping and lifestyle amenities The Rim in San Antonio has to offer you. Enjoy easy access to I-10 and Loop 1604 and everything The Rim offers, from shopping to fine dining to entertainment. Whether your plans include meeting a friend for coffee or wine, catching the latest flick, practicing your swing, or simply grabbing some groceries after work, Tribute at the Rim offers all the extraordinary conveniences desired. Tribute offers all the premium amenities in luxury living. Whether you're in the mood to watch the sunset from the sky lounge or take a virtual fitness class, you are never far from all you need and want. Other amenities include infinity pool with fire pit and exclusive water features, quartz countertops, high ceilings, modern high-gloss cabinetry, and much more.