Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to The Allure

Experience comfort and serenity at our exquisite apartment home community, The Allure. Our apartments are situated in a beautiful corner of Northwest San Antonio, Texas, directly off Culebra Road, with easy access to Interstates 10 and 410, Loop 1604, and Highway 151. Located just minutes from SeaWorld, fine dining, and entertainment, our community is your gateway to fun and excitement. With close proximity to shopping, like Ingram Park Mall and Walmart Supercenter, and some of the most prominent schools in San Antonio, everything you need is within your reach.



The Allure offers beautifully renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartments feature extraordinary upgrades that include brushed nickel fixtures, washer and dryer connections, central air and heating, extra storage, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and enclosed yards. Our fully-equipped kitchens have a refrigerator and granite countertops to make your cooking routine a gourmet experience. As a resident, your new home may also include a breakfast bar, pantry, hardwood floors, a bonus room, window coverings, a wood burning fireplace, plush carpeting, and vaulted ceilings.



Bring your furry friends along to our pet-friendly community, and enjoy all the outdoor amenities and services at your disposal. You can shoot hoops or play soccer in our sports courts, take a walk and soak in the beautiful landscaping, or have some quality time on the playground. Get fit or relax in the sparkling swimming pool, have a barbecue in the picnic area, or enhance your workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. We have something for every lifestyle, so call us today and discover why The Allure is the best choice for your new home in San Antonio, TX!