The Allure
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Allure

Open Now until 5:30pm
7770 Pipers Ln · (866) 341-4818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7770 Pipers Ln, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22206 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 22209 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 19206 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2902 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2702 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Allure.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Allure
Experience comfort and serenity at our exquisite apartment home community, The Allure. Our apartments are situated in a beautiful corner of Northwest San Antonio, Texas, directly off Culebra Road, with easy access to Interstates 10 and 410, Loop 1604, and Highway 151. Located just minutes from SeaWorld, fine dining, and entertainment, our community is your gateway to fun and excitement. With close proximity to shopping, like Ingram Park Mall and Walmart Supercenter, and some of the most prominent schools in San Antonio, everything you need is within your reach.

The Allure offers beautifully renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartments feature extraordinary upgrades that include brushed nickel fixtures, washer and dryer connections, central air and heating, extra storage, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and enclosed yards. Our fully-equipped kitchens have a refrigerator and granite countertops to make your cooking routine a gourmet experience. As a resident, your new home may also include a breakfast bar, pantry, hardwood floors, a bonus room, window coverings, a wood burning fireplace, plush carpeting, and vaulted ceilings.

Bring your furry friends along to our pet-friendly community, and enjoy all the outdoor amenities and services at your disposal. You can shoot hoops or play soccer in our sports courts, take a walk and soak in the beautiful landscaping, or have some quality time on the playground. Get fit or relax in the sparkling swimming pool, have a barbecue in the picnic area, or enhance your workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. We have something for every lifestyle, so call us today and discover why The Allure is the best choice for your new home in San Antonio, TX!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $250- 1 bedrooms, $350- 2 bedrooms, $450 3 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Allure have any available units?
The Allure has 53 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Allure have?
Some of The Allure's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Allure currently offering any rent specials?
The Allure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Allure pet-friendly?
Yes, The Allure is pet friendly.
Does The Allure offer parking?
Yes, The Allure offers parking.
Does The Allure have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Allure does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Allure have a pool?
Yes, The Allure has a pool.
Does The Allure have accessible units?
No, The Allure does not have accessible units.
Does The Allure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Allure has units with dishwashers.
