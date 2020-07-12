/
thunderbird hills
298 Apartments for rent in Thunderbird Hills, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1405 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes and open, spacious floor. plans. Community has a dual-level pool with beach-front entry, indoor/outdoor fitness center and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6203 Rain Cloud Drive
6203 Rain Cloud Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1595 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Telder Path
2726 Telder Path, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1917 sqft
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1
2706 Lake Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1532 sqft
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 Available 07/24/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX - Fantastic New-Construction Duplex in Popular Forest Hills, Northside ISD * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2735 MAJESTIC DR
2735 Majestic Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2344 sqft
Former Model Home, 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2344 sq ft on Greenbelt. Beautiful Laminate Floors in Living/Dining Room. Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Breakfast Nook. Stainless Appliances include Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Thunderbird Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
25 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$979
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1031 sqft
Offering craftsman architecture and a modern touch, these apartments provide top-of-the-line finishes, premium wood vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout the kitchens and bathrooms, and walk-in showers.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What You’ve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
36 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6627 DESILU DR
6627 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1552 sqft
Corner House in established neighborhood with mature trees with separate living and dining areas and 18x13 family room with woodburning fireplace. 18x13 covered patio, large yard and separate area for gardening.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6606 Desilu Dr
6606 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Charming, Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath located on the corner of Desilu street. This home includes new upgrades with beautiful flooring throughout the house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3111 Maribelle
3111 Maribelle Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1738 sqft
3111 Maribelle Available 07/24/20 Large one story home in quiet neighborhood - Large one story home in quiet neighborhood. Updated throughout! Huge 29 x 12 living area off of entry way that is great for entertaining. Stainless steel stove in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4931 Flipper Dr
4931 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Nice 2 story townhouse right off 410 with stained concrete flooring, high ceilings, fenced yard and much more! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7585 INGRAM
7585 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
917 sqft
Head home to the Northwest Side of San Antonio and enjoy living in a cozy setting surrounded by large, mature oak trees. Keep fit year round by utilizing the fitness center, pools, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STOWERS BLVD
5018 Stowers Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1237 sqft
NICE 3 BR FEATURING RECESSED TRAY CEILINGS & CROWN MOLIDINGS*GRANITE CT'S*STOVE, & DISHWASHER*EASY ACCESS TO 410, LACKLAND, & SHOPPING CENTERS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6611 Suncliff Crest
6611 Suncliff Crest, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Cute home available Now! Beautiful light fixtures throughout the home, Open & Spacious kitchen with pantry and laundry room w/courtesy washer and dryer, 1 car garage was being used as personal yoga studio with carpeting & a/c but can easily be taken
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5715 Kenwick St
5715 Kenwick Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$4,500
8520 sqft
Warehouse with office space and two sided billboard visible from 410 and Bandera Rd. Parking in front and down the north side of building by billboard. 5 dock doors and 7 skylights in warehouse. Front part of warehouse is approximately 15 ft.
