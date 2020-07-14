All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
Palmetto Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Palmetto Pointe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Palmetto Pointe

4835 USAA Blvd · (210) 361-8410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Live Up to 1 Month FREE!* *restrictions apply
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4835 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Canterfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7304 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 6306 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 6310 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

See 125+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5302 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 5211 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 46+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmetto Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! As you enter Palmetto Pointe for the first time, you'll notice the comfortable atmosphere and modern furniture in our leasing center. Our residents live in a calm and serene community that isn't moving at a fast pace, but instead is a relaxing escape from the pressures and speed of everyday life. You will see community members enjoying our resort style pool with a glass of wine, maintaining their healthy lifestyles in our state of the art fitness center. Our leasing staff takes their time guiding new guest through their tour and makes sure that they didn't just view an apartment, but they enjoyed a stroll through our beautiful amenities and left more relaxed and pampered than they when arrived. There are multiple eateries in the shopping centers and surrounding areas including The Rim and La Cantera shopping centers, PF Changs, The ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $350-$700
limit: 2
rent: $15-$30/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight limit 70 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Palmetto Pointe have any available units?
Palmetto Pointe has 177 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Palmetto Pointe have?
Some of Palmetto Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmetto Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Palmetto Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Live Up to 1 Month FREE!* *restrictions apply
Is Palmetto Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Palmetto Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe offers parking.
Does Palmetto Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmetto Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe has a pool.
Does Palmetto Pointe have accessible units?
No, Palmetto Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Palmetto Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio