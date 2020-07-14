Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar game room internet cafe lobby package receiving smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! As you enter Palmetto Pointe for the first time, you'll notice the comfortable atmosphere and modern furniture in our leasing center. Our residents live in a calm and serene community that isn't moving at a fast pace, but instead is a relaxing escape from the pressures and speed of everyday life. You will see community members enjoying our resort style pool with a glass of wine, maintaining their healthy lifestyles in our state of the art fitness center. Our leasing staff takes their time guiding new guest through their tour and makes sure that they didn't just view an apartment, but they enjoyed a stroll through our beautiful amenities and left more relaxed and pampered than they when arrived. There are multiple eateries in the shopping centers and surrounding areas including The Rim and La Cantera shopping centers, PF Changs, The ...