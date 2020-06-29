All apartments in San Antonio
3018 Aspen Meadow

3018 Aspen Meadow
Location

3018 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3018 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3018 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3018 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3018 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
