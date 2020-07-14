All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

HemisView Village

401 Santos St · (210) 899-6808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $1,000 Off at Move In and Zero Deposit at time of Appl --- $1,000 Off at Move In on select units and Zero Deposit at time of application!
Location

401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4203 · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 2207 · Avail. Jul 31

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 2407 · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8105 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 4109 · Avail. now

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from HemisView Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
Come check out Downtown San Antonio's newest addition to residential living! HemisView Village combines a spectacular location with state-of-the-art interior and exterior amenities. Come enjoy our scenic pocket parks, refreshing pool and courtyard, fitness zone, onsite resident library, and resident theatre room! Use our community-wide WiFi as you relax in the Clubhouse Cafe Lounge. We also offer garage and off-street parking as well as controlled access. Inside your home, you will find all the designer furnishings to make you proud of your home, from crown molding to a full appliance package in your kitchen. Soak in your luxurious garden tub, and step outside to your private patio or balcony to take in the downtown views. Since we have a floor plan prepared for every taste and lifestyle, we look forward to your community visit and helping you choose which one will work best for you. In addition, a subsidized affordable housing program is available for our community as well. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $26 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit; 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved, 1 per unit), $40/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $25-$45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does HemisView Village have any available units?
HemisView Village has 22 units available starting at $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does HemisView Village have?
Some of HemisView Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HemisView Village currently offering any rent specials?
HemisView Village is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1,000 Off at Move In and Zero Deposit at time of Appl --- $1,000 Off at Move In on select units and Zero Deposit at time of application!
Is HemisView Village pet-friendly?
Yes, HemisView Village is pet friendly.
Does HemisView Village offer parking?
Yes, HemisView Village offers parking.
Does HemisView Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, HemisView Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does HemisView Village have a pool?
Yes, HemisView Village has a pool.
Does HemisView Village have accessible units?
Yes, HemisView Village has accessible units.
Does HemisView Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, HemisView Village has units with dishwashers.
