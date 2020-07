Amenities

Perfectly situated near Hwy 281 and Loop 1604 Stoneleigh offers easy access to all that San Antonio has to offer. We have spacious well designed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes to fit any lifestyle. Our impeccably kept grounds and lush landscaping are sure to please. We offer superior amenities such as an universal exercise center and a sparkling pool for hot summer days. We also pet friendly and have a Bark Park and Pet Washing Station. Each floorplan has special touches like built-in microwaves, icemakers, custom oak cabinetry and wood-burning fireplaces. Our professional management team will always greet you with a smile and you are sure to feel at home. Come by today for a tour!