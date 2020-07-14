Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court carport hot tub internet access

Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Rosillo Creek Apartments offers one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 672 to 946 sq.ft. Amenities include Multi-Cycle Dishwashers, Storage Closets, Private Patios And Balconies, Picnic And Barbeque, Clubhouse With Inviting Spaces, and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 78218 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.