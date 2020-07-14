All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Rosillo Creek Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
5239 Eisenhauer Rd · (833) 923-2587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Check out our New Specials! Receive up to $300 OFF on 1 Bedrooms! *Vacant Apartment Homes and 12 month leases only! Pay NO Deposit if you Move-in the same month you Leased!
Location

5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1613 · Avail. Aug 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2414 · Avail. Sep 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. Sep 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 2

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosillo Creek Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
volleyball court
carport
hot tub
internet access
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Rosillo Creek Apartments offers one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 672 to 946 sq.ft. Amenities include Multi-Cycle Dishwashers, Storage Closets, Private Patios And Balconies, Picnic And Barbeque, Clubhouse With Inviting Spaces, and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 78218 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per joint applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosillo Creek Apartments have any available units?
Rosillo Creek Apartments has 6 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosillo Creek Apartments have?
Some of Rosillo Creek Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosillo Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rosillo Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Check out our New Specials! Receive up to $300 OFF on 1 Bedrooms! *Vacant Apartment Homes and 12 month leases only! Pay NO Deposit if you Move-in the same month you Leased!
Is Rosillo Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosillo Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rosillo Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rosillo Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Rosillo Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosillo Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosillo Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rosillo Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Rosillo Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rosillo Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rosillo Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosillo Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
